STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY)— A woman has been charged after officers found two children in improper restraints in a vehicle in Stonewood.

Amanda Montgomery

On Oct. 26, officers with the Stonewood Police Department observed a Chrysler Sebring bearing an illegible registration while in the area of Powell Avenue in Stonewood, according to a criminal complaint.

A traffic stop was then performed and officers made contact with the driver, Amanda Montgomery, 41, of Clarksburg, whose license had been “suspended for multiple unpaid citations and mandatory insurance,” officers said.

Officers also observed two juveniles in the back seat of the vehicle “not properly restrained” in booster seats or “in a child restraint that was not properly safely installed,” according to the complaint.

Also in the vehicle, officers located a small bag containing a white powder substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine; CPS arrived on scene “and implemented an emergency protective plan for the juveniles,” officers said.

Montgomery has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.