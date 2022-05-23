A prosecutor says a West Virginia woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old boy has been convicted on three counts.

The Associated Press says McDowell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dennie Morgan announced that Angel Alberta Estep was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to render aid and failure to report.

Estep was arrested in December 2020, days after the 2-year-old boy was struck on Thanksgiving near the McDowell County community of Bradshaw by a vehicle described as an older model silver SUV.

She faces a sentence of 1 to 5 years.