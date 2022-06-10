Authorities say a West Virginia woman has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon in connection with the shooting death last week of a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy and wounding of another.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson’s office says 41-year-old Melanie Clodfelter of Summersville was accused of buying a rifle on Nov. 17 for Richie Holcomb, who had a felony conviction in 2014.

A criminal complaint alleges that Clodfelter was aware that Holcomb was unable to buy the gun himself.

Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Cpl. Joshua Ellison was wounded on June 3.

Holcomb was also fatally shot. Clodfelter’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.