A McMechen, West Virginia woman just completed her last cancer treatment for colon cancer.

Sheila Davis has been going back and forth from the Cleveland Clinic to complete her treatment and started her treatments exactly one year ago today.

Her husband, John, says it’s been exactly 31,536,897 seconds, 83 days in the hospital, 2 life fights, several blood transfusions, stents in her ureters, a team of 5 surgeons & over 13hr surgery during the process.

Cancer patients at the end of their treatment look forward to ringing the bell and Sheila has been dreaming of that day too.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Clinic did not have a bell to ring at the treatment center, so what’s the next best option?

Taco Bell.

John shared the photo with 7News and hopes Sheila continues to LivMas.

If you would like to donate to Sheila’s cancer fund, you can do so here.