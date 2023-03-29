FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after allegedly “ripping a chunk of hair” out of a child’s head during an altercation in Fairmont.

On Wednesday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to a residence in Fairmont over a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

Tabatha Gibson

When officers arrived, they made contact with Tabatha Gibson, 39, of Fairmont, who told officers “she had consumed four ‘Bootleggers’,” and had a preliminary breathalyzer test measurement of 0.227, officers said.

Before officers arrived at the residence, they learned that Gibson “was in a verbal argument” with a juvenile, “which led to Gibson ripping a chunk of hair out of [the child’s] head,” according to the complaint.

Another child was also in the residence, and Gibson “was the only adult looking after them at the time,” officers said.

Gibson was charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.