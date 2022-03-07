A West Virginia woman was featured on ‘American Idol’ on Sunday and her performance made one of the judges cry.

Kelsie Dolin from Boone County didn’t just perform on ‘American Idol’ but her story was highlighted on the show.

Kelsie, 18, currently unemployed, was raised by her grandparents. Her grandparents took over custody of her and her sister before the state of West Virginia could. Kelsie said her sister was born with an opioid addiction

Kelsie told the public that her grandmother died in September because of heart problems and COVID. Kelsie said she was auditioning for her grandmother because she always wanted Kelsie to sing in church.

Before she sang her song, Kelsie told the judges that she auditioned for the show because she kept seeing ads popup online and she thought it was a sign from her grandmother to sign up and give it an attempt.

The song that Kelsie sang was ‘Piece by Piece’ by Kelly Clarkson.

When her performance was over, Kelsie admitted she never performed in front of anyone before.

The judges asked Kelsie to sing another song, she chose ‘When We Were Young’ by Adele.

During the performance, judge Lionel Richie began to cry.

After the performance, Katy Perry gave Kelsie a standing ovation.

Luke Bryan said Kelcie hit zero bad notes.

‘You’ve been sitting down in West Virginia and you have this pure beautiful voice that’s never been challenged, that’s never been pushed, that’s never been lifted up and loved on,’ Bryan said

‘This is the only person I know that has just walked in here and messed me up completely,’ Lionel Richie added.

Kelsie was voted to go onto Hollywood.

You can view her full performance below.