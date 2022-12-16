ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTRF) – A woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash and leaving the scene, reports WTAP.

Court documents report Cana E. Turner, of Sisterville, was charged September 19, 2021 with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death.

The crash, on September 17, killed Turner’s 18-year-old passenger, Abigail Hause, in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.

Fleeing the scene on foot, Turner, was later found behind a mobile home near the border of Pleasants County and Ritchie County.

Turner entered a guilty plea to the charges in 2021, and was sentenced this December 12 to three to 15 years on driving under the influence and one to five years for leaving the scene.