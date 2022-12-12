A sign outside of a McDonald’s restaurant (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A West Virginia woman says she was injured after she took a bite out of a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s.

According to the West Virginia Record, Chyanne Parker of Marshall County said she found a metal washer inside her Quarter Pounder with Cheese and filed a complaint against the McDonald’s Corporation and the Moundsville McDonald’s.

Parker alleges according to the news outlet that she took the burger home and when she took a bite she broke four of her teeth.

Parker’s lawyers said to the West Virginia Record that McDonald’s refused to engage in any settlement negotiations until Parker could prove McDonald’s hid the washer in the burger.

Parker is seeking compensatory damages for pain and suffering, dental repairs, future dental repairs, aggravation, annoyance, and inconvenience