KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman got more than she paid for in her McDonald’s sweet tea.

West Virginia Record reports that Leslie K. Withrow filed a complaint in Kanawha Circuit Court against JW Ebert Corporation, a franchisee doing business as McDonald’s, and an unknown defendant after she found a worm in her sweet tea.

According to the complaint, Withrow ordered a sweet tea through McDonald’s drive-through in Elkview, West Virginia, on September 27, 2021. It wasn’t until she was at work that she took a sip of the tea, and “a worm came through the straw.”

West Virginia Record reports the complaint states that Withrow did not remove the lid from the drink at any time and immediately began vomiting as soon as she saw the worm.

It is reported that Withrow suffered severe and permanent injuries.

Withrow accuses the defendants of negligence and breach of warranty and seeks compensatory damages for past and future pain and suffering, including emotional distress and mental anguish, as well as for medical expenses, lost wages, annoyance, inconvenience, and aggravation. She also seeks punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees, and other relief.

West Virginia Record reports that Michael J. Del Guidice of Ciccarello Del Guidice & LaFon in Charleston is representing Withrow.