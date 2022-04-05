(WTRF) Kelsie Dolin of Boone County West Virginia sang her final song on the American Idol stage before coming home.

Dolin, 18, auditioned for American Idol at the beginning of March with ‘Piece by Piece’ by Kelly Clarkson where she got voted to go to Hollywood.

She advanced to the next round and got the opportunity to perform with Former Miss America Betty Maxwell as part of the duets competition singing ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ by Pink.

Kelsie took her final bow on the showstopper stage with a sea of screaming fans singing ‘Before You Go’ by Lewis Capaldi.

“Before American Idol, I didn’t talk to nobody, I shied to myself. Because I had put it in my head that they were all judging me on the way I acted or the way I looked. I cared too much about what people in the audience were thinking about me, I don’t give two craps now”, Kelsie said.

The three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, sat down with Dolin before saying goodbye and gave her words of encouragement and compassion.

“Kelsie you have been our angel in residents here”, Lionel Richie said with a smile on his face while Katy Perry agreed.

“The best thing we saw was that light come on inside of you. This is the new you”, Richie continued.

Kelsie told the judges, “I feel like I have something I didn’t have coming here. I feel alot better about myself.”

When the judges told Dolin she wouldn’t be going to the next round she simply said, “That’s okay”.

Kelsie Dolin left with warm hugs and said she thinks American Idol changed her life.

“I think the Kelsie before American Idol was very closed up and shy and beat herself down”, she said before tears began to appear.

“I”m just grateful. I want people who might not believe in themselves to know that if you just take a little step, it don’t even have to be great big, then you can do anything you want to.”

You can watch the full video here.