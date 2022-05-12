SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after telling officers she was “just trying to get a little meth in her to stay awake” after being found passed out in a vehicle in Shinnston.

On May 10, officers with the Shinnston Police Department were conducting a security check of the Price Cutter in Shinnston when they saw a vehicle with a woman passed out inside, according to a criminal complaint.

Jannette Hubbard

Officers also saw a white crystal substance with a burnt foil on the woman’s lap. After waking her up, officers were able to identify the woman as Jannette Hubbard, 31, of Shinnston, officers said.

While speaking with officers, Hubbard said that she was waiting for her friend and decided to take a nap. When officers asked her about what was in her lab, Hubbard said that it was ‘dope’. She said she has been running around all day and “was just trying to get a little ‘meth’ in her to stay awake,” according to the complaint.

Officers then performed a probable cause search of the vehicle and found “multiple drug paraphernalia devices,” a “large” amount of methamphetamine, a “sizable” about of fentanyl and two sets of digital scales, officers said.

Before being placed into custody, Hubbard “advised she sells drugs from time to time to support her own habit,” according to the complaint.

Hubbard has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.