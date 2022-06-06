FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–A Fayetteville woman was arrested and faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the Fayette County Day Report Center.

According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Fayette County Day Report Center contacted deputies about a participant making threats to their staff.

Maryann Campbell, 38, of Fayetteville reportedly told the staff at the center she was going to get a firearm and shoot up the facility. She then claimed to have PTSD as an excuse.

Campbell was arrested and charged with Making Threats of Terroristic Acts, which is a felony. She is also held on a Circuit Court bench warrant relating to this incident.

Campbell was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.