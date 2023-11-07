MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The first ever Safe Haven Baby Box in the State of West Virginia is now officially open

The Marshall County Commission and EMS held the grand opening today for their brand-new EMS Base Station in Moundsville. The new station will be open 24 hours 7 days a week and will house 3 of Moundsville’s EMS units.

The station will also be home to the first and only Safe Haven Baby Box in the state and was blessed today at the grand opening.

The baby box will allow any new mothers who feel they cannot support their newborn to drop the child off at the location.

The President of the Commission shared how the baby box will help and what he thinks it will bring in the future.

”I think this is going to spread like wildfire around the state. And as I as I said at the end, this is good news right here. What this does, it provides a safe haven, okay. For a mother and a baby. The mother surrendering her child for whatever reason it is that she has it, putting the baby in an area where it will be taken care of.” Mike Ferro – President, Marshall County Commission

If a baby is dropped off, an alarm will sound to alert the station that one has arrived and needs to be cared for.

For individuals in crisis seeking a safe haven baby box location, they can call or text 1-866-99BABY1 for assistance.