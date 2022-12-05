(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, WV.

The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building out the property to fit the company’s needs.

Panhandle says the location is near Interstates 64, 77 and 79 this facility will allow the company to quickly and efficiently service customers throughout Central and Southern West Virginia.

The Charleston office will offer Panhandle’s full spectrum of services including but not limited to; Disaster Restoration Services (Fire, Smoke, Water, Wind, Mold, Sewage), Reconstruction Services, Content Cleaning Services, Infection Control Services and Climate Control Services.

“This is a great day for Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration. To announce our expansion into a fifth location is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire company,” said Vice President of Specialty Services Josh Contraguerro. “For the new location to be in Charleston, signifies both our commitment to serving Central and Southern West Virginia, as well as our investment into this state, its people, and our mission to provide the highest quality of service.”

Panhandle says once opened, the new location will be fully staffed with local employees, vehicles, equipment, and resources.



“This new location will not only add jobs to the Charleston community but also means the addition of jobs in our other regional offices to support and coordinate operations.”



Contraguerro added that those interested in joining the Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration family can apply for positions today, here.

Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration also currently operates locations in Wheeling, W.Va. (opened in 1977), Pittsburgh, Pa. (opened in 2011), Morgantown, W.Va. (opened in 2012) and

Sarasota, Fla. (opened in 2021).