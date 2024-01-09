(WTRF) – West Virginia’s landscape is filled with natural beauty and outdoor attractions, but you might be overlooking one of the most magnificent ones–the state’s waterfalls.

The state tourism board has designated the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. The trail features more than two dozen waterfalls and there is even a mobile passport where visitors can check in and earn prizes.

West Virginia Waterfall Trail features these falls: Blackwater, Sandstone, Finn’s in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, Drawdy in Boone County and Cathedral.

There are more than 200 waterfalls in the Mountain State.

Officials say summer is the perfect time to explore that falls, so plan your summer holiday now!

For more information, visit WV Tourism.