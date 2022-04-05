The most popular baby names in West Virginia for 2022 have been released.

Names.org today released the Most Popular Baby Names in West Virginia in 2022 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Liam ranks No. 1 followed by Waylon and Asher. Oliver is a new name on the list this year.

Five of West Virginia’s top 10 boy’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the five names unique to West Virginia are Waylon, Asher, Mason, Maverick, and Wyatt.

For girls, Amelia, Harper, and Emma top the list. Everleigh is a new name on the list this year.

Six of West Virginia’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 list, the four names unique to West Virginia are Harper, Willow, Paisley, and Everleigh.

The full list can be seen below:

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in West Virginia in 2022:

1) Liam

2) Waylon

3) Asher

4) Elijah

5) Oliver

6) William

7) Mason

8) Maverick

9) Wyatt

10) Noah

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in West Virginia in 2022:

1) Amelia

2) Harper

3) Emma

4) Olivia

5) Ava

6) Willow

7) Paisley

8) Charlotte

9) Everleigh

10) Sophia