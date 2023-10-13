CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — What is the most haunted place in West Virginia?

West Virginia has its fair share of spooky places, but ever wonder which one is the most haunted?

SmokeyMountains.com set out to find the most haunted location in every state based on research and Google search data. According to that data, West Virginia’s most haunted location is Harpers Ferry.

As a place that is best known for its role in the Civil War, lots of people, including both Union and Confederate solders, were killed in the now National Historic Park. It is estimated that almost 13,000 solders died just in the Battle of Harpers Ferry in September 1862, and that’s not including raids, other battles and sickness over the course six years of conflict.

Reports suggest that multiple places in the town are haunted, including the St. Peters Roman Catholic Church and the site of John Brown’s raid. People have reported all kinds of paranormal happenings, from hearing marching soldiers and drums to seeing the ghost of John Brown himself.

If you want to experience all the spooky tales that Harpers Ferry has to offer, the historic park offers ghost tours that explores unexplained, ghostly phenomenon and encounters and how they relate to legends and historical events.

Although it is one of the most haunted places, Harpers Ferry isn’t necessarily that scary. The state list gave each haunted place a score of 1-5—or “Not so scary” to “AHHHHHHH!”—and Harpers Ferry only scored a one.

Other places that were among the most haunted in West Virginia were the 2.) Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston, 3.) Lake Shawnee Amusement Park in Mercer County, 4.) the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, 5.) the Droop Mountain Battlefield in Pocahontas County and 6.) the North Bend Rail Trail in Ritchie County.

If you’re looking for other haunted places to go in the U.S., SmokeyMountains.com determined that Alcatraz in California is the most haunted place in the country. Nearby West Virginia, the most haunted places in neighboring states were:

Pennsylvania – Cliveden in Philadelphia

Maryland – Maryland State House in Annapolis

Ohio – Ohio University in Athens

Virginia – Colonial Williamsburg

Kentucky – Liberty Hall in Frankfort