We’re asking the dirty questions, and Bedbible has the answers. The popular sexual wellness platform recently conducted research on Google Trends data to see what the most Googled sex positions are in each state.

So, what is West Virginia’s favorite position? The ‘pretzel’ is the most Googled sex position in West Virginia, as well as 13 other states, including Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Utah.

The ‘pretzel’ wasn’t the only position to make the list.

Other websites, such as AskMen say that missionary is a favorite, and Self claims that Woman on Top is taking the grade. Meanwhile, BathMate claims that ’69’ is the most searched sex position.