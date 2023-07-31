What shots are needed in West Virginia schools?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds parents of West Virginia students of the importance of remaining up to date with vaccinations as the back-to-school season approaches. Children who are current with their vaccinations will automatically meet school immunization requirements.

All children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted. All children entering school in West Virginia in grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and meningococcal disease unless properly medically exempted.

“As families, students, educators, and county school systems prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important to receive vaccinations in a timely manner to help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer. “Parents are encouraged to discuss their child’s vaccination status with their primary care provider or local health department.”