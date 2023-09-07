A new survey released by WalletHub shows the states with the most and least equitable school districts.

In order to rank the states with the most and least equitable school districts, WalletHub first scored 12,870 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

For expenditures, for each 1 percent above the state’s average WalletHub removed 1 point from a base score of 50 points for each district. For household income, for each 1 percent above the state’s average, they added 1 point to a base score of 50 points for each district. The inverse was true for each 1 percent below the state’s average.

The final score for each district was calculated by taking the absolute difference between the score for expenditures and the score for household income. WalletHub then ranked the districts based on the total score, with the lowest value, representing the most equitable, being ranked 1.

Finally, in order to generate the ranking at the state level, WalletHub took the average score of all the school districts from each state and ranked the states in the ascending order of the scores, with rank 1 being attributed to the state with the lowest value, representing the most equitable.

Overall as a state, West Virginia was ranked 5th as the most equitable.

Below are the top 10 most and least equitable school districts in West Virginia:

Most Equitable Least Equitable 1. Boone County Schools 46. Berkeley County Schools 2. Kanawha County Schools 47. McDowell County Schools 3. Jackson County Schools 48. Marshall County Schools 4. Preston County Schools 49. Pleasants County Schools 5. Monroe County Schools 50. Putnam County Schools 6. Ritchie County Schools 51. Mingo County Schools 7. Pocahontas County Schools 52. Wetzel County Schools 8. Taylor County Schools 53. Tyler County Schools 9. Mason County Schools 54. Jefferson County Schools 10. Lincoln County Schools 55. Doddridge County Schools

To see the full list of school districts, click here