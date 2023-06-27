CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Take Me Home, Country Roads” has become a song loved by West Virginians and the world. It has been featured in movies, TV shows, video games and more, but how did it get to the point?

While the West Virginia anthem was inspired by rural Maryland and New England, according to the Library of Congress, West Virginians have taken the song in as one of its own, making it one of four West Virginia state songs.

In 2014, the Denver classic was added to the lineup of West Virginia state songs. The song is alongside “This is My West Virginia,” “The West Virginia Hills” and “West Virginia, My Home Sweet Home.” In 2023, it was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The country classic was released as a single for the album “Poems, Prayers and Promises,” through RCA Records in 1971, the Library of Congress said. The song appeared as the first song on the B side of “Poems.”

It was composed by Denver, Taffy Nivert and Bill Danoff, and produced by Milton Okun and Susan Ruskin. The Library of Congress said the song was created to be sold to Johnny Cash, but Denver convinced Danoff and Nivert otherwise.

Denver, of Roswell, New Mexico – who was born Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. – was 28 years old when he recorded the song in New York City, according to an essay on the Library of Congress website. One month prior, when Denver was 27, it was performed at The Cellar Door in Washington, D.C.

“Country Roads” has lived on past Denver’s death in 1997. Almost 20 years after his death, the song was certified platinum by the RIAA on April 10, 2017.

The song is played at every home football pregame show since 1972 at West Virginia University, according to their alumni page. Danoff in an interview with the Library of Congress said the reason for the song’s lasting presence is how easy it is to sing. Danoff said in part, “It’s easy to sing. One thing I’ve noticed of the many times when large groups have been singing the song, they sing the entire song the way it was on the record.”

Nowadays, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is featured in media from movies to TV shows to video games, whether it be the Denver original or a cover. Google Trends data shows an uptick in searches for the song in June 2018, one month after a cover of the song was used for the “Fallout 76” trailer, a video game set in a post-apocalyptic West Virginia.

“Country Roads” is featured in plenty of movies, with many prominent examples from the 21st century, according to IMDb. Recent examples in movies include “The Machine,” the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out,” “Glass Onion,” “Dark Waters,” “Logan Lucky,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and “Alien: Covenant” to name a few. In television, the song was featured in “The Sopranos,” “The Office,” “American Dad!,” “My Name Is Earl,” “The Love Boat” and more.