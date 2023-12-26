CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is filled with a rich culture of history, art and folklore. Many aspects of West Virginia culture have been memorialized in museums around the state.

With so many options, which Mountain State museum is the best of the best? West Virginia Living Magazine has released its 2023 “Best of WV” lists, and here are the winner and runners up in the Museum category.

Taking home the top spot is the Huntington Museum of Art on McCoy Road in Huntington. According to the museum’s website, it was originally incorporated in 1947 before opening to the public in 1952. It is the only “nationally accredited visual art museum of its size in the Tri-State region,” its website says.

The permanent art collection has more than 16,000 objects. There are also 10 exhibition spaces, an interactive art gallery, an auditorium that seats nearly 300, an interactive education gallery, a coral reef aquarium, two sculpture courts and an art reference library with nearly 27,000 volumes. The museum also hosts two miles of hiking trail – including a quarter-mile accessible Sensory Trail, and the state’s only tropical and subtropical plant conservatory.

The museum is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon – 5 p.m. General admission is free on Tuesdays according to the museum’s website.

Coming in at first runner up is the West Virginia State Museum on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston.

The museum first opened in 1894, according to its website. It was originally located in the old State Capitol Building that stood at Capitol Street in Charleston, according to the museum website. The museum later moved to the basement of the new Capitol building in 1932, and then into the new West Virginia Science and Culture Center in 1976. The museum’s goal is to focus on all aspects of West Virginia history and culture, including art, geology, archaeology and more.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is free, according to the museum’s website. There are also free self-guided tours or in-depth discovery tours for the general public and educational groups to experience.

Rounding out the top three museums on the magazine’s list is a museum dedicated to one of the state’s paranormal tales. The Mothman Museum stands on Main Street in Point Pleasant, just next to the famous Mothman Statue.

The Mothman Museum celebrates the story behind the creature that draws thousands of people to the town each year for the Mothman Festival. According to their website, The museum houses a large collection of memorabilia and props from “The Mothman Prophecies” as well as documents, witness statements, newspaper clippings and photographs from the 1967 Silver Bridge collapse, and more. The museum’s website even has a “MothCam” live stream pointed at the Mothman Statue 24/7.

The museum is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $4.99 for children ages 11 and up and for adults, and $1.99 for Children ages 10 and under, according to the website.

Additional Nominees

Along with the Huntington Museum of Art, the West Virginia State Museum and the Mothman Museum, the other entrants into the category included the Greenbrier Historical Society, the Clay Center, the Oglebay Mansion Museum, the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, the Museum of American Glass in West Virginia, the Jefferson County Museum, the Heritage Farm Museum & Village, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum and the Blenko Glass Museum.