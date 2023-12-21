CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s a delicacy only known to those in the Mountain State. The cheese, the pepperoni, the bread… it’s perfect.

The best place to get pepperoni roll, according to the 2023 edition of WV Living Magazine’s Best of West Virginia, is at Mt Top Convenience in the Tucker County city of Thomas.

Mt Top — a convenience store on Appalachian Highway near Mountain State Brewing Co. — was picked over first and second runners-up, Bolivar Bread Bakery and Almost Heaven Pepperoni Rolls.

Other entrants include The Lost River General Store & Cafe, This & That Bakery, Tomaro’s Bakery, Country Club Bakery, Wardensville Garden Market, Good Roads Bakehouse, JR’s Donut Castle, and Honeycomb Cafe Bramwell.

Did you know that, according to the Cube Rule, a pepperoni roll is actually a calzone, alongside burritos, corndogs and Pop-Tarts?

For those who don’t know, the Cube Rule is a chart that categorizes food based on the location of the “structural starch.” The rule puts the foods into six categories – Toast, Sandwich, Taco, Sushi, Soup/Salad with a Bread Bowl (also called the Quiche category), and Calzone.

For example, based on the Cube Rule, a “toast” is a food that has its structural starch only on the bottom of the cube as shown in the graphic on CubeRule.com. This would include foods such as, well, toast with any type of topping, but also pizza or a slice of pumpkin pie (the crust on the edge counts as “bent toast” since it’s only on one side, according to the Cube Rule.)

Sticking to pie, a whole pumpkin pie would count as a quiche, as would a deep-dish pizza. However, a whole pie with a top crust would count as a calzone by Cube Rule standards. The Calzone category is where we find the foods completely encased in their structural starch, which includes a pepperoni roll.

This is just a quick look at the Cube Rule. The details can get a little complicated – what about foods that don’t have a starch like steak, or are only starch like mashed potatoes? (Spoiler alert – the Cube Rule calls both a salad.) For a simple, illustrated explanation of the Cube Rule with examples of foods in each category, just check out their website!

Reader’s Digest actually called the pepperoni roll a sandwich, which WOWK 13 News’ viewers said was wrong.

While that article called the pepperoni roll a sandwich, we also found articles with different ideas on the top sandwich in the Mountain State. Southern Living posted an article in 2017 listing the “official sandwich of every southern state.” Although this also opens the question of “Is West Virginia a ‘southern’ state?” the article crowned the fried bologna sandwich as West Virginia’s top sandwich.

In fact, Heinz also released state-themed “Saucemerica” condiment packets, and the West Virginia sauce packet is mayonnaise, which pairs well with a fried bologna sandwich. The fried bologna sandwich is shown on the packet alongside the New River Gorge bridge, mountains, kayakers and a duck.

Some other magazines, however, claim the top sandwich in West Virginia is the sausage biscuit, which is an iconic staple of Tudors. Both Delish and Taste of Home magazines dubbed the sausage biscuit the state’s staple sandwich in their lists of the most iconic/best sandwich from each state in 2018 and in 2023, respectively. Taste of Home even stated in their article, “… no one does buttery biscuits like West Virginia.”