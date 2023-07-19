PAW PAW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sometimes you just have to let it all hang out. Lucky for you, a resort in West Virginia knows how you feel and is offering a place for West Virginians to kick back in a clothing-optional environment.

Avalon Resort is located deep in the mountains of the Eastern Panhandle in the area surrounding Paw Paw, notably far away from any sizeable towns or cities. The resort advertises itself as “the friendliest clothing-optional resort,” boasting its welcoming environment and relaxing atmosphere. The resort also emphasizes that despite its nudist environment, public sexual activity and photography are both strictly prohibited.

Despite its main gimmick, Avalon is a resort at the end of the day and provides its guests with several opportunities to relax and enjoy themselves the same way any other resort does. One event that the resort is advertising is the upcoming Avalon Fest, a three-day long festival that features music performances, vendors and food, all in a clothing-optional environment.

If you’d like to visit, Avalon has daily and weekly visitation fees for non-members that can be found here. Those who are interested in attending often may purchase a membership that runs at $500 for a single member and $800 for couples. Multiple lodging options from open tent camping to cabins and bunkhouses are also available.

Avalon also requires that all members must have a prior membership with the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) to purchase a membership with the resort. Members must also have visited the resort three times and be approved through an application process.

To learn more about Avalon Resort, click here.