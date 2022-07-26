CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sunflower season is generally regarded as late July through fall. If you love these tall, yellow flowers, there are plenty of places on and off the beaten path that you can check out in West Virginia.

In addition to agrotourism locations, sunflowers also grow wild in the Mountain State.

North Central

Pegasus Farm Campground in Elkins – This campground features a sunflower field as well as a range of other family-friendly activities, like a fishing pond and grass maze. During the 2022 season, it’s only accepting RV reservations because its bathrooms are closed due to COVID, but during other seasons, it’s accepted tent campers, pop-ups, and truck campers as well. Click here for more information.

The Monongahela National Forest – Sunflowers grow wild in this region. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service recommends going out from about Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 along West Virginia Route 28 south from Bartow to Minnehaha Springs or checking out Pocahontas County, which is usually protected from summer droughts by its high elevation.

Metro Valley

Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo – Summer and fall sunflower events are among the many events this Putnam County farm holds each year. Check its Facebook page so that you know when they’ll be held.

New River/Greenbrier Valley

Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson – The farm hosts the West Virginia Sunflower Festival, which will take place from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Sunday, Sept. 11 from noon to 8 p.m. this year. There are 2-acres of sunflower fields to take pictures in, as well as food vendors, scavenger hunts and more. This year, there will also be a flea market. Click here for more information.

Camp Creek State Park & Forest in Mercer County – Sunflowers bloom along the Almost Heaven Trail in wildlife area 10 and in wildlife area 8. Camp Creek State Park & Forest Foundation’s Facebook page posts updates when the flowers bloom. For those who can’t make the 3-mile hike to see the flowers, the state park offers wagon rides.

Perk Farm in Frankford – Perk Farm will be opening up its farm to flower picking this season. The event dates will depend on when the flowers bloom, but will last from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

The Pioneer Farm at Twin Falls State Park in Wyoming County – The Pioneer Farm is run by live-in homesteaders. One of the many things they grow in their garden include an impressively tall sunflower crop.