NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A popular 2010 movie starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine was filmed in small towns in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle along the Ohio River, according to Only In Your State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The movie, “Unstoppable,” was partially filmed in Benwood in Marshall County and Follansbee in Brooke County. Both towns are historic and boast small populations with ties to the rail lines that run through them.

“Unstoppable” was nominated for an Academy Award and is based on the 2001 true story of a runaway train in Ohio, CSX Locomotive 8888, which had 47 wagons and ran uncontrolled for almost two hours at speeds of up to 51 miles per hour. The terror finally ended when a second locomotive crew stopped CSX 8888 by coupling their locomotive to its rear wagon.

For the film, the production company used some restored trains. For the high-speed rail scenes, they made a special camera car to keep up with the train. The film also used a miniature model of the main locomotive for the dangerous or expensive scenes.

Grab the popcorn and revisit transportation history while taking in the scenery of some quaint West Virginia and Ohio Valley towns. “Unstoppable” is rated PG-13 by the MPAA for sequences of action and peril (including some violence) and language (including profanity).