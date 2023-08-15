A new artist, Oliver Anthony, has climbed up the music charts taking over the top 100 songs in America on Apple Music.

Who is Oliver Anthony?

So, Who is Oliver Anthony and what is his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Anthony is from raspy country artist from Farmville, Virginia with his 3 dogs and a plot of land he plans on turning into a small farm to raise livestock.

In an introduction video, Anthony said his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond” is the first song of his to be recorded with a real microphone and a real camera and not on his cell phone.

In 2021, Anthony said things weren’t good for him, and he wasted nights getting high and getting drunk. “Even things I did care about didn’t mean anything anymore. I found an outlet in this music”

Anthony wants to give hope to the working class and your average hard-working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by.

The song was uploaded on Youtube to RadioWV on August 8 and as of the time this was published, the video has received over 11 Million views.

What is “Rich Men North of Richmond” about?

Anthony says “Rich Men North of Richmond” touches on his time working in a factory in North Carolina and talks about some people that live North of Richmond, Virginia, “who make life a little more difficult than it should be.”

The song also touches base on human trafficking, says Anthony. “One of the worst things a human being can do is take advantage of a child. I drew the line on being quiet when I started to see that becoming normalized.”

The last part of the song touches on suicide rates, mental health, and depression. “There’s no reason why young men, or women, should be committing suicide.”

Anothny comes on to explain, “People talk about epidemics in this country, the homelessness, the drug use, the lack of skilled labor, and the suicide rates. Those aren’t problems, those are symptoms of a bigger universal problem. A lot of people know that it’s common sense but we don’t talk about it enough. And maybe that is the problem today, we don’t talk common sense anymore.”

Anthony also explained his political beliefs in the introduction video, “I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have. I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war and me not understanding that and I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office and it seems like both sides serve the same master and that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country.”

“Lord willing this is just the beginning,” Anthony says at the end of his video. He also claims that there will be fun songs uploaded as well.

The lyrics to Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” can be found below:

“I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bulls*** pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

It’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t s*** and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I wish politicians would look out for miners

And not just minors on an island somewhere

Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat

And the obese milkin’ welfare

Well, God, if you’re 5-foot-3 and you’re 300 pounds

Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds

Young men are puttin’ themselves six feet in the ground

‘Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin’ them down

Lord, it’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Livin’ in the new world

With an old soul

These rich men north of Richmond

Lord knows they all just wanna have total control

Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do

And they don’t think you know, but I know that you do

‘Cause your dollar ain’t sh** and it’s taxed to no end

‘Cause of rich men north of Richmond

I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bulls*** pay”

You can listen to Oliver Anthony on all your streaming platforms