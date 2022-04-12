Sixteen individuals from Maryland and West Virginia are facing charges involving a drug conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

The indictment alleges that large quantities of Eutylone, also known as “boot,” were trafficked from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson Counties, West Virginia from February 2019 to March 15, 2022.

“Eutylone is a dangerous drug that has a high potential for abuse and leads to adverse physical and psychological effects for its users,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “It poses a serious threat to public health in the Eastern Panhandle and this prosecution will make the community safer, both through enforcement and education.”

Those charged are:

Charles Edward Scott, also known as “Whop Whop,” 28, of Damascus, Maryland

Ryan Darnell Scott, 37, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

Anthony Joseph Shants, Jr., also known as “Lul Draco,” 23, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Jose Michael Flores, also known as “Taz,” 26, of Montgomery Village, Maryland

Andre Phillip Stevenson, 40, of Washington, D.C.

Alim D. Farma, 23, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

Robert Matthew Johnson, also known as “Flex,” 33, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Sophia Ellen Hizer, 20, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Bernard Anthony Brickhouse, also known as “Mitch Sosa,” 26, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Kofi Orleans-Lindsay, 22, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

Shayla Louise Wetzel, 25, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Destiny Hope Turner, 25, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Kyle Thayer, 35, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

Kyle Allen Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia

Corbin Charles Linthicum, 22, of Kearneysville, West Virginia

Mikayla Doreen Thornton, 23, of Martinsburg, West Virginia

Further, the indictment alleges that a co-conspirator, Shants, possessed firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking activities.

All defendants have been arrested with the exception of Sophia Hizer and Shayla Wetzel, who are considered fugitives.

The defendants each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the drug conspiracy charge. Shants faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendan