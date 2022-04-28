Some of the stars of the hit improv show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ are coming to West Virginia for a live show.

The show is called ‘Whose Live Anyway’ and will be at The Metropolitan Theater in Morgantown on September 26 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now for the upper balcony and the lower balcony/orchestra main.

Prices range from $52.44-$62.94

The event will feature Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.

The event details says ‘Prepare to laugh until you cry when four of the worlds most masterful improv artists take you on the high wire act of comedic acrobatics. The rapid-fire wit and non-stop jokes will have your sides splitting and begging for mercy and also begging for more.’

You can get your tickets here