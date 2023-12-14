Why are flags lowered in West Virginia?

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on December 19, 2023, for United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

“Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor,” Gov. Justice said. “Her devotion to serving the public profoundly impacted our country, and she will be missed greatly.”