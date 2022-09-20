CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman was arrested after she allegedly charged officers with scissors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A criminal complaint says that Huntington Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of West 27th St. after a 911 hang-up call on Sunday.

When they got there, a woman became enraged with the officers and then picked up a pair of scissors from the kitchen, the complaint says.

The woman then allegedly “aggressively charged toward officers” with the scissors in her hand. The complaint says that she held the scissors “in a manner indicating that she would stab the officers.”

The woman was tased after ignoring commands from officers to drop the scissors, the complaint says.

Jennifer Moore was charged with assault on a governmental representative and brandishing a deadly weapon. She is being held at the Western Regional Jail.