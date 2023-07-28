WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman Wednesday evening threatened to shoot AEP workers at her trailer in Wayne County, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said a woman, identified as 59-year-old Rhonda Cyrus, threatened to shoot AEP workers in the 2600 block of Left Fork Millers Fork Road in Wayne.

They said workers saw Cyrus with “an object in her hand” and also heard gunshots coming from the trailer.

When law enforcement arrived, they said Cyrus would not come out of the trailer. She later came out unarmed.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement found a revolver with four rounds shot in her trailer.

Cyrus is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $12,500 surety/cash bond, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.