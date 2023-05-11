FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged with neglect after officers found two children with rat bites on their hands and faces at a residence in Fairmont.

On May 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence on Maryland Avenue in Fairmont in order to assist Child Protective Services, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they “observed a dead rat on the porch and multiple live rats within the home,” which “were not kept as pets and had occupied the residence due to its preexisting state of uncleanliness,” officers said.

Sandra Glover

On scene were Sandra Glover, 42, of Fairmont, and two children aged 9 and 7, and officers noted the “children had bite marks on their hands and faces from the rats,” according to the complaint.

Inside, officers “observed the residence to be in a deplorable state” with the “children’s bedroom floor covered in garbage, the bathroom sink and the toilet were black with dirt, the shower was full of spider eggs and rat feces were on the floor in various areas,” according to the complaint.

Officers learned that the children “were afraid to take a shower due to the spiders,” officers said.

Glover has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.