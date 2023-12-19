A woman is dead after her car crashed in a ravine.

Officials in Weirton, West Virginia say they responded to a one vehicle accident at the intersection of Cove Road and Linton Lane.

Police say they saw a 2010, Toyota Corolla on it’s roof in a ravine.

Officers say the vehicle was traveling west on Cove Road and when it left the roadway, struck the guard rail and went down a steep hillside where it came to a rest on it’s roof.

Mary R. Ghelfi, 83-years-old of Avella, PA, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police say the crash is under investigation.