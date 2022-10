WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg.

Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught.

Police say she is an employee at the plant.

They say due to the injury to her hand she had to be life-flighted to a Pittsburgh Hospital.

On scene included Wellsburg Police and Fire along with Brooke County EMS.

