A woman pleaded guilty in Brooke County court on Friday after she injured a West Virginia Sheriff in a DUI crash.

Tess Haynes was in front of Judge Wilson where she pleaded guilty to one count of DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Haynes injured Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty after she struck him from behind on Route 22 while Sheriff Beatty was assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer on August 9, 2022.

Officials say Sheriff Beatty suffered a crack in his spine as a result of the accident.

Haynes is sentenced to not less then 2 not more then 10 years in the State Penitentiary, must pay a $1,000 fine, and her license is revoked for 5 years.

Prosecutor Joseph Barki shared the evidence collected to the court stating that she was under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl at the time of the crash. “While the Trooper was attempting to retrieve the insurance information, he noted that in the air bag that had deployed, a hypodermic needle was stuck in the airbag, and it contained blood. He then questioned the defendant regarding where the hypodermic needle came from, she indicated she had use controlled substances, that the blood was hers, it was ultimately learned that she had additional controlled substances in her purse.” Joseph Barki – Prosecutor, Brooke County

Haynes was also admitted to Getting Over Addictive Lifestyles Successfully Program (GOALS PROGRAM)

If she completes the program successfully she is able to go before a judge and talk about a reduced sentence.