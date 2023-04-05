BECKLEY, W.Va. — A North Carolina woman visiting the spa at The Greenbrier Resort tells West Virginia Record that the experience was less than peaceful.

Kathryn E. Ticknor filed her complaint in federal court against Greenbrier Hotel Corporation doing business as The Greenbrier Resort, Old White Corporation doing business as The Greenbier Hotel and John Doe defendants.

According to the complaint, Ticknor visited The Greenbrier in January 2022 for several days with family to celebrate her birthday. While visiting the resort Ticknor received a pedicure at the spa.

She states that during the pedicure, one of the members of the spa staff used a solution on her feet to remove calluses. Ticknor immediately complained to the staff member giving her the pedicure, but they continued to use the solution on her feet and ankles, despite seeing brown spots forming on her feet.

The spa worker then dipped Ticknor’s feet into the saltwater bath and spread the solution all over her ankles and feet before leaving the solution on for 20 minutes.

Ticknor claims the solution was only meant to be applied to the bottom of a callus rather than the entire foot and ankle, and should have only been left on for three minutes or less.

As a result, she says she has suffered severe and permanent injuries.

Ticknor accuses the defendants of negligence and the defendant companies of vicarious liability.

She seeks compensatory damages for medical expenses, loss of income, loss of household services, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and other damages.

She also seeks punitive damages, pre- and post- judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees, and other relief.

She is being represented by Douglas Miley of The Miley Legal Group in Clarksburg, West Virginia.