CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being returned home to West Virginia over the weekend, the Woody Williams Foundation has provided an update on Woody, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.
According to a letter posted to Facebook by the foundation, Williams is in the hospital back in his beloved home state. The foundation thanked those who have shown support and prayed for the 98-year-old, but said that he is not taking visitors. As he “lives out his last days,” they do appreciate continued prayers, said the post.
Woody was born nearly a century ago in 1923 in Quiet Dell, Harrison County and committed his life to serving his country as a Marine. He served in the Battle of Iwo Jima where he “displayed ‘valiant devotion to duty’ and service above self as he ‘enabled his company to reach its objective,’” according to the foundation’s website. In 1945, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in that battle.
“Woody and his foundation are responsible for establishing 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the United States with more than 72 additional monuments underway in 50 states and 1 U.S. Territory,” said the Woody Williams Foundation’s website.
To read Hershel Woody Williams’s full story, click here.
The full letter posted by the foundation is as follows:
Dear Friends:
As many of you have likely heard, Woody is currently in the hospital in his beloved home state of West Virginia. We certainly appreciate all of those who have reached out with well wishes and all who have been sharing prayers for Woody’s healing and comfort.
At this time, Woody is not accepting visitors and his family appreciates everyone respecting his privacy. As he lives out his last days, we welcome and appreciate any additional prayers lifted up on behalf of Woody and his family.
All correspondence and inquiries about Woody may be sent to the Woody Williams Foundation via email at contact@woodywilliams.org or via mail at:
Woody Williams Foundation 12123 Shelbyville Rd. Suite 100 Louisville, KY 40243
We will be providing additional updates as they become available. Thank you again for the love and support.
-The Woody Williams Family and FoundationWoody Williams Foundation