CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After being returned home to West Virginia over the weekend, the Woody Williams Foundation has provided an update on Woody, the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient.

According to a letter posted to Facebook by the foundation, Williams is in the hospital back in his beloved home state. The foundation thanked those who have shown support and prayed for the 98-year-old, but said that he is not taking visitors. As he “lives out his last days,” they do appreciate continued prayers, said the post.

Woody was born nearly a century ago in 1923 in Quiet Dell, Harrison County and committed his life to serving his country as a Marine. He served in the Battle of Iwo Jima where he “displayed ‘valiant devotion to duty’ and service above self as he ‘enabled his company to reach its objective,’” according to the foundation’s website. In 1945, he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in that battle.

“Woody and his foundation are responsible for establishing 103 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the United States with more than 72 additional monuments underway in 50 states and 1 U.S. Territory,” said the Woody Williams Foundation’s website.

The full letter posted by the foundation is as follows:

Woody Williams