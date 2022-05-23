WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Big news from Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito as they announced Monday that an $890,000 grant will be going to five arts and music programs in the Mountain State.

One of the awards, from National Endowment for the Arts, is going to the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.

A total of $10,000 will go to help fund the Young People’s Concert Tour that takes place next spring.

According to WSO Executive Director Bryan Braunlich, the orchestra reaches about 6,000 kids each year in schools from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Braunlich says their tour exposes kids to everything from classical to pop music.

We are so very lucky to receive this type of award that allows us to get to these kids and help support the tour which is a hefty thing for our orchestra, but we believe in education that’s one of our tenets of our mission. We are so very thankful to the National Endowment for the Arts for supporting the tour and bringing music to all of these wonderful kids. Bryan Braunlich, WSO Executive Director

Braunlich says the orchestra will take their spring 2023 tour to schools in Belmont County, Ohio; Marshall and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia plus Washington County, Pennsylvania.