WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just days after his retirement announcement, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commissioner (WVSSAC), Bernie Dolan, was named as a Defendant in a Wood County lawsuit. Also named were Wayne Ryan, Cindy Daniel and Gregory B. Reed by and through his estate with Renee Reed as his administratrix.

The lawsuit filed in the Wood County Circuit Court names Heather Enoch as the Plaintiff v. WVSSAC

The lawsuit, filed by Enoch, alleges wrongful conduct against her including: violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, violation of the Substantial Public Policy of West Virginia, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent and reckless hiring, supervision, retention, hostile workplace and discrimination based upon gender/sex, age and medical issues, invasions of privacy, civil conspiracy, fraudulent concealment, breach of employment agreement, terms and conditions, violation of the Wage Payment and Collection Act, and retaliation.

Enoch seeks injunctive relief.

All of the claims are the result of alleged ongoing misconduct, ongoing acts and omissions, and certain discrete as well as continuing acts in and related to a toxic and hostile work environment during the tenure of Defendant Bernie Dolan as Executive Director of Defendant WVSSAC.

Heather Enoch is a 40-year-old resident of Wood County, West Virginia, and has been employed by WVSSAC prior to the hire of any of the individual Defendants and has continued her employment to date. She is eligible for early retirement in July 2024.

The lawsuit states that none of the acts and omissions or wrongful conduct alleged occurred prior to the era of Defendant Bernie Dolan Executive Director. The suit also points out that Enoch undertook and completed additional education, was promoted and holds that promotion/title to date. Throughout her employment, with WVSSAC the lawsuit says Enoch has been and continues to be a good and valuable employee, despite the circumstances of a hostile work environment which began when Dolan took over as Executive Director in July of 2015.

Enoch alleges in the lawsuit that she has been subjected to a hostile work environment at the hand of Defendant Dolan and his Assistant Executive Directors, Defendants Reed, Ryan, and Daniel, and that the hostile work environment allegedly continues to date with the exception that Defendant Reed died in January 2023.

The suit alleges that Enoch repeatedly reported and complained of severe misconduct, harassment and abusive work environment all to no avail. She also alleges that she was handed negative job changes and negative changes to pay and benefits.

Enoch alleges that each Defendant knew about the ongoing situation but each of them willingly ignored her requests for an investigation on the matter.

The suit says there are other employees that have made known and reported wrongful workplace conduct occurring during the tenure of Defendant Bernie Dolan and his Assistant Executive Director Defendants to various co-workers including supervisors and managerial employees, including the defendants themselves.

To date, actions the lawsuit claim no have been made by the Defendants to correct any claims of harassment or hostile workplace. The suit states that Enoch is entitled to a workplace free of harassment, one without toxicity and hostility, as well as compensatory and punitive damages and all attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses in pursuing litigation.

WTRF 7News has reached out to the WVSSAC and is waiting for a comment. Stay tuned for further updates.