West Virginia University has issued an official statement regarding Head Coach, Bob Huggins’ use of inappropriate language during a live interview, according to a press release.

WVU President E. Gordan Gee and Director of Athletics Wren Baker states that Huggins’ use of derogatory and offensive language was inexcusable that unfairly and inappropriately hurt many people and has tarnished West Virginia University.

They also state that his actions are to be used as a learning opportunity. They say that is a moment that can shine light on the injustice and hate that often befall members of marginalized communities. While the University has never and will never condone the language used on Monday May, 8, they will use the moment to educate how the casual use of inflammatory language and implicit bias affects our culture. community and health and well-being.

The Athletics Department will partner with WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center to develop annual training sessions that will address all aspect of inequality including homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism and more. This training and programming will be required of Coach Huggins and all current and future athletics coaching staff.

According to the Williams Institute, West Virginia has the highest percentage of transgender youth in the nation. To address the concerns of West Virginia youth, Coach Huggins will be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders from across West Virginia with guidance from the leadership of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center. They want to partner with ACLU-WV, Fairness WV, Morgantown Pride and other organizations to elevate the conversation regarding the issues that affect the state. Through those conversations, they expect Coach Huggins, in accordance with those partners, to engage in additional opportunities to show for the LGBTQ+ community.

Coach Huggins also will be required to meet with leadership from WVU’s Carruth Center to better understand the mental health crisis facing our college students, particularly those in marginalized communities. It is expected he will work with the Center and the University to raise awareness on how we can best support our student’s health and well-being.

The annual compensation of Coach Huggins will be reduced by $1 million. Those dollars will be used to directly support WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center, the Carruth Center and other state and national organizations that support marginalized communities. University leadership will seek input from these organizations to determine how to best utilize those funds.

WVU also takes seriously the disparaging way in which the Catholic faith was characterized in the comments. Coach Huggins personally volunteered and WVU agrees that he will make a substantial donation to Xavier University to support its Center for Faith and Justice and its Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

In addition, the following actions have been taken because of this incident:

• Coach Huggins will be suspended for the first three regular season games of the 2023-2024 season; and

• his current employment contract will be amended from a multi-year agreement to a year-by-year agreement that will begin on May 10, 2023, and end on April 30, 2024.

• We have made it explicitly clear to Coach Huggins that any incidents of similar derogatory and offensive language will result in immediate termination.

Gee and Wren also state that “We will never truly know the damage that has been done by the words said in those 90 seconds. Words matter and they can leave scars that can never be seen. But words can also heal. And by taking this moment to learn more about another’s perspective, speak respectfully and lead with understanding, perhaps the words “do better” will lead to meaningful change for all.”