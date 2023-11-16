PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital leadership and provider teams gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Paden City Family Medicine Clinic with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Wetzel County Hospital continues to provide award-winning care to patients in Wetzel, Tyler, and Monroe (OH) Counties and surrounding communities while prioritizing expanding services and access to local, quality healthcare.

The Family Medicine Clinic provides convenient primary care to residents throughout the area providing patients with treatment for routine medical needs locally for a range of conditions, including:

Arthritis

Cold, flu, sore throat, fever

Diabetes management

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Migraines

Rashes and dermatological conditions

Sinus infections

Sprains, strains, fractures, and more

The Family Medicine’s team of providers, including Alisha Placer, APRN, FNP-C, and Holly Young, FNP-BC, are currently accepting new patients.

For more information, contact 304-455-8020.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, November 16, 2023)