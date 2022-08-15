If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet.

The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1.

According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games.

Tickpick says these are the top 5 most expensive week 1 games:

ND @ Ohio State – $380

UNC @ App State – $371

WVU @ Pitt- $236

Arizona @ SDSU – $230

Oregon @ Georgia – $182

ESPN’s College GameDay will also be at the game!

The College GameDay crew will be live from inside Acrisure Stadium ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game between West Virginia and Pitt University (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) and will rejoin the telecast during halftime of the game.