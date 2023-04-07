WVU YouTuber and Podcaster “Gold and Blue Dude” dies at 40 after medical complications (Courtesy Will Petry)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University and college sports YouTuber Gold & Blue Dude passed away unexpectedly on April 3 after medical complications, according to family members.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chris Petry, 40, was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and was a YouTuber who posted daily videos about WVU college sports and other college football and basketball topics. He had almost 14,000 subscribers.

“He was the happiest I’ve ever seen him making these videos and interacting with you guys,” said Petry’s brother Will in a statement on Tuesday that was posted to YouTube.

According to Will, Chris Petry was born with Crohn’s Disease and Ankylosing Spondylitis, an inflammatory disease that can cause some vertebrae in the spine to fuse. “This week he became septic and didn’t know it until it was just too late, and he went into cardiac arrest at Easley Baptist Hospital,” Will Petry said.

Petry was survived by his son and fiance along with much of his family. A Gofundme was set up the next day to help the family with funeral expenses which has already raised more than $16,000.