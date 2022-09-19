World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is returning to Wheeling for a live event.
WWE says they will bring their ‘Live Holiday Tour’ to the WesBanco Arena on Saturday, December 10, at 7:30.
Tickets for the event will be available on September 24.
Featured Superstars include Drew McIntyre, SmackDown women’s champion Live Morgan, SmackDown and Raw tag team champions The Usos, Shamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura
Talent subject to change
WWE will also be in Columbus for SmackDown on Friday, December 9 and Charleston WV on Sunday December 11.