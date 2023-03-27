Starting today (March 27), those in West Virginia can start ordering lottery tickets online.

Jackpocket launched a desktop application today, available now in West Virginia, that allows users to place ticket orders for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash 25, and more from the convenience of their computers, mobile phones, or tablets – whichever way they want.

“Our goal at Jackpocket is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient, and this launch offers our users even more flexibility to participate their way on their schedule,” said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan

To order tickets using a browser, your readers can visit play.jackpocket.com to sign up or sign in with their Jackpocket account. They can then select their game (Powerball, Mega Millions, etc.), pick their own numbers or choose Quick Pick, and Jackpocket will then fulfill the ticket from a state-licensed retailer on the user’s behalf, as they are a courier service.