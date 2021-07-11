40 antique boats go for a spin at the annual “New Martinsville Vintage Regatta”

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a sight you can only catch once a year. 40 antique boats took a spin on the water in New Martinsville, just like they used to several decades ago.

They call it the “New Martinsville Vintage Regatta”.

This is where the Main Regatta started back in the late 1930s and those behind the event only hope this is just the beginning of bringing it back. When they started to revive the event five years ago the regatta only had 28 boats then. This time there’s around 40.

Many traveled far and wide to be a part of this and to bring back a sense of nostalgia.

This is going to help us make people understand this is what happened to many years ago. Most of us that were my age can remember being here back in the time when even Miss Pepsi was here. There’s just so much history that we’ve got a find a way to put it out, we got to find a way to put these boats out. Penny Morris, President, New Martinsville Vintage Regatta

Organizers said some of the boats that came out this year aren’t just antiques but famous record holders. Miss DeSoto set the record back in 1958, hitting a speed of 151.271 mph.

If you missed the event this year, organizers plan to bring it back again in 2022.