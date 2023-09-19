WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The 5 Loaves Food Pantry in New Martinsville is having an official grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Their official ribbon cutting is at noon followed by a VIP reception and tour. A live radio remote will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and pizza and bottled water will be given out to the food pantry visitors.

The 5 Loaves Food Pantry says the inflation rate has had a dramatic economic impact on the wallets of the people in the valley who were already struggling, so they are trying to help everyone who needs it.

The food pantry gives away food to anyone who needs it. There are no income requirements or geographical restrictions.

The 5 Loaves Food Pantry is open the first and third Thursdays of the month and also hosts a necessity closet on the third Thursday for the hygiene and cleaning products people need.

They will also have a turkey giveaway on Thursday, Nov. 2 along with a special food box to help those in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The 5 Loaves Food Pantry is located at 1249 Rt 2, New Martinsville, WV 26155 across the road from Burger King.

Contact me 5 Loaves Food Pantry at 304-771-0093 or email at: events.therefuge@hotmail.com with any questions.