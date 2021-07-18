A major slip on Route 7 will see repairs starting tomorrow thanks to the governor

Vet Voices

Wetzel County

Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF) — The erosion of a major highway in Wetzel County is about to be stopped thanks to some special intervention from Governor Jim Justice.

A slip on West Virginia Route 7 near New Martinsville will be repaired by the Division of Highways starting Monday, July 19.

It began over a year ago and has been a problem for travelers headed to Morgantown, with only one lane open.

The funding comes from an additional $150-Million in funding approved by the legislature after the governor pushed for it.

District 6 Engineer Tony Clark says the work should be finished as soon as next month.

