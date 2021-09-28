Air Evac in Wetzel County closing immediately

The Air Evac Lifeteam 78 base in Wetzel County will be closing effective immediately.

HealthNet Aeromedical Services, owned by WVU Medicine, provides statement Wetzel County Air Medical Base

A spokesperson from Air Evac Lifeteam said low utilization of the service was a significant factor in the decision to close the base.

The Wetzel County air medical base opened in August 2008 and served patients within a 70-mile radius.

Employees of the Wetzel County air medical location have been offered positions at other Air Evac Lifeteam locations.

Air MedCare Network members in the following counties will receive a letter detailing their options, including a prorated refund: West Virginia – Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Ohio, Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel and Wood; and Ohio – Belmont and Monroe.

The closest Air Evac Lifestream base will now be in Lancaster Ohio or St. Louisville, Ohio.